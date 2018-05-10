Calif. Solar Panel Mandate a Value Nightmare

Image Credits: Mussi Katz, Flickr, Public Domain.

California will mandate solar panels on new homes out of concern for climate change, a policy that will raise prices in the most expensive home market in the country and does little to decrease the state’s carbon footprint.

The five-member board of the California Energy Commission unanimously issued an edict Wednesday requiring all new homes to either be installed with solar panels or share solar power in a group system. The rules go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

The New York Times called California a “trendsetter” for the move, but expressed surprise that such a costly rule would be approved outside the legislative process by the commission with “little debate.”

