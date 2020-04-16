California Announces Stimulus Checks for Illegal Aliens

In an effort to alleviate the economic burden of the COVID-19 outbreak, President Donald J. Trump and Congress agreed to give up to $2400 to American families in the form of stimulus checks.

Now, the state of California has announced that it will do the same — for illegal aliens.

“NEW: California Governor Newsom announced today that part of the state’s #COVID19 assistance will include giving $500 each to 150,000 undocumented immigrants in the state. Adds up to $75 million,” Fox Los Angeles’ Bill Melugin reported on Twitter.

NEW: California Governor Newsom announced today that part of the state’s #COVID19 assistance will include giving $500 each to 150,000 undocumented immigrants in the state. Adds up to $75 million. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 15, 2020

California is the first state to give taxpayer cash to illegal aliens, but it might not be the last.



Owen Shroyer breaks down the phases of the takeover of society by an authoritarian agenda using the coronavirus pandemic as cover.

During negotiations for the CARES Act, the federal bill which provided the stimulus checks to American citizens, Democrat members of the U.S. House and Senate pushed for illegal aliens to receive a cash bailout, despite the fact that illegal aliens are a net drain on the American taxpayer.

Earlier this week the Associate Press lamented the fact that illegal aliens, which they call “immigrants who do not have legal status in the U.S.,” would not be receiving stimulus checks.

For many illegal aliens, the state of California has stepped in to remedy that.

This story is developing.

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!