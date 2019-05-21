California Border Agents Dropping Migrants at Bus Stations

Image Credits: David Peinado/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

A surge in migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border has pushed immigration detention facilities in California to capacity, forcing U.S. Border Patrol to release many at bus stations in the state for the first time, the agency said on Monday.

U.S. Border Patrol in the El Centro area of southern California said it began to drop migrants off at San Bernardino’s Greyhound Station on Wednesday after it ran out of room to hold them.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

“It was a decision that was made because they couldn’t take any more families and obviously we cannot keep them in custody for much longer because we are at capacity,” said Miguel Garcia, acting assistant chief patrol agent.

