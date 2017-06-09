California City Braces for Planned Anti-Islam Protest

What’s being called a nationwide day of action against Muslims is expected to unfold across the country on Saturday, CBS Sacramento reports.

In Roseville, “Act for America” — a conservative, right-wing group that is known for spreading anti-Islamic messages — has planned a march.

The rally is expected to take place at the Fountains Shopping Center, but it’s being met with opposition by another group.

Members of “Roseville Resistance” — a left-wing, grassroots group — say they plan to counter-protest in a unity rally.

