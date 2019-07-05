California Could Face Bigger Quake Within Days, Experts Warn

California could be hit by another, even more powerful earthquake within days after southern California was rocked by its worst tremor in 20 years on Thursday, experts believe.

Geologists say yesterday’s 6.4-magnitude quake is likely to produce a forceful 5.5-strength aftershock and a series of smaller tremors – and could even prompt a larger one.

In addition, officials admitted that a new Los Angeles earthquake warning app had not sent out a public alert despite the most powerful Southern California quake since 1999.

