California Dem Seeks To Ban Musk's Flamethrower Before It Even Ships

Elon Musk’s Boring Company sold $3.5 million dollars in flamethrowers in one week, but a California Democrat is already fighting to ban the product.

The $500 flamethrowers went on sale last week and have been selling like soy lattes at a liberal march.

In a minor setback, California Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) has voiced his concern, saying, “If this is real, I’m outraged and you should be too. If this is a joke, then it’s a terribly insensitive one given that we’re coming off of the worst wildfire season in history.”

If this is real, I’m outraged and you should be too. If this is a joke, then it’s a terribly insensitive one given that we’re coming off of the worst wildfire season in history. Either way: NOT FUNNY. NOT GONNA HAPPEN. https://t.co/DCC2xyVsn4 — Miguel Santiago (@SantiagoAD53) January 29, 2018

NO FLAMETHROWERS IN CALIFORNIA, SAYS ASSEMBLYMAN. LOOKING AT YOU @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/qCK2iCf9eP — Liam Dillon (@dillonliam) January 29, 2018

Fortunately for fun-loving Americans in all states except California and Maryland, there is no federal restriction against flamethrowers and they are legal in the other 48 states.

California requires citizens obtain a permit from a State Fire Marshall and Maryland has an outright ban.

If Santiago and other California Democrats get their way the sanctuary state will follow Maryland’s lead and issue an all-out ban.

Musk claimed the ATF allows flamethrowers under 10 feet, but the agency responded by telling him they do not regulate the possession or production of the devices.

ATF says any flamethrower with a flame shorter than 10 ft is A-ok. Our design is max fun for least danger. I’d be way more scared of a steak knife. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

No shipping date has been announced, but that hasn’t stopped thousands of customers from purchasing the flamethrowers.

