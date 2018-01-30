California Dem Seeks To Ban Musk's Flamethrower Before It Even Ships

Elon Musk’s Boring Company sold $3.5 million dollars in flamethrowers in one week, but a California Democrat is already fighting to ban the product.

The $500 flamethrowers went on sale last week and have been selling like soy lattes at a liberal march.

In a minor setback, California Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) has voiced his concern, saying, “If this is real, I’m outraged and you should be too. If this is a joke, then it’s a terribly insensitive one given that we’re coming off of the worst wildfire season in history.”

Fortunately for fun-loving Americans in all states except California and Maryland, there is no federal restriction against flamethrowers and they are legal in the other 48 states.

California requires citizens obtain a permit from a State Fire Marshall and Maryland has an outright ban.

If Santiago and other California Democrats get their way the sanctuary state will follow Maryland’s lead and issue an all-out ban.

Musk claimed the ATF allows flamethrowers under 10 feet, but the agency responded by telling him they do not regulate the possession or production of the devices.

No shipping date has been announced, but that hasn’t stopped thousands of customers from purchasing the flamethrowers.

