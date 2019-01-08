California Democrats Reintroduce Gun Rationing Under Gov. Newsom

California Democrats reintroduced legislation on the day of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) inauguration in hopes of achieving a one-gun-a-month purchase limit for Californians.

Lawmakers passed the legislation under Gov. Jerry Brown (D), but Brown vetoed the measure.

CNBC reports that Newsom has made clear he is open to controls that Brown did not support. During his inauguration speech Newsom said, “Make no mistake, there are powerful forces arrayed against us. Not just politicians in Washington – but drug companies that gouge Californians with sky-high prices. A gun lobby willing to sacrifice the lives of our children to line their pockets.”

Newsom reacted to the November 7, 2018, shooting at the Thousands Oaks Borderline Bar & Grill by suggesting more gun control is needed in California. He said, “I’ve been as transparent on gun issues as any candidate for higher office in decades. I think we can even do more and better.”

The problem with Newsom’s push is that there were already myriad gun controls in place to keep such an attack from happening, and all of those controls failed.

Read more