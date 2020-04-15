California Gov. OKs $125 Million Cash Stimulus for Illegals

Image Credits: Joos Mind / Getty Images.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced a plan approving a $125 million coronavirus relief package for people living in the United States illegally.

According to reports, $75 million of the money will come from taxpayers, while $50 million will be covered by various charities and foundations.

The plan would distribute $500 to 150,000 adults, reports the Associated Press.

The governor’s bailout comes as the state’s roughly two million illegal alien residents did not qualify for the recent $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package

On Wednesday Governor Newsom praised the state’s illegals, who he claims paid over $2 billion in taxes in 2019.

“We feel a deep sense of gratitude for people that are in fear of deportations that are still addressing essential needs of tens of millions of Californians,” said Newsom.

“Their personal information will not be required to get those support,” the governor added, presumably acknowledging illegals are wary of giving up information for fear of deportation.

The governor’s move was criticized strongly by conservatives on social media, with many accusing Newsom of selling out taxpayers.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars


Kaitlin Bennett breaks down the recent stimulus bill and how it’s BAD for America.

The platinum standard of advanced multivitamin formulations is back in stock! Order Vitamin Mineral Fusion at 50% off today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Sources Tell Fox News WHO Was "Complicit" in Helping China Cover Up Coronavirus Leak From Wuhan Lab

Sources Tell Fox News WHO Was “Complicit” in Helping China Cover Up Coronavirus Leak From Wuhan Lab

U.S. News
Comments
Rush Limbaugh Offers Trump: Take Over My Radio Show

Rush Limbaugh Offers Trump: Take Over My Radio Show

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Citizens Stand Against Austin, Texas Stay-At-Home Order

U.S. News
comments

Kanye: “I Was Told My Career Would End if I Wasn’t With Hillary”

U.S. News
comments

AOC Calls Out Democrats Shielding Joe Biden: ‘It’s Legitimate To Talk About’ Sexual Assault Claim

U.S. News
comments

Comments