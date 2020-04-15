California Gov. OKs $125 Million Cash Stimulus for Illegals

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced a plan approving a $125 million coronavirus relief package for people living in the United States illegally.

According to reports, $75 million of the money will come from taxpayers, while $50 million will be covered by various charities and foundations.

The plan would distribute $500 to 150,000 adults, reports the Associated Press.

The governor’s bailout comes as the state’s roughly two million illegal alien residents did not qualify for the recent $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package

On Wednesday Governor Newsom praised the state’s illegals, who he claims paid over $2 billion in taxes in 2019.

“We feel a deep sense of gratitude for people that are in fear of deportations that are still addressing essential needs of tens of millions of Californians,” said Newsom.

“Their personal information will not be required to get those support,” the governor added, presumably acknowledging illegals are wary of giving up information for fear of deportation.

The governor’s move was criticized strongly by conservatives on social media, with many accusing Newsom of selling out taxpayers.

