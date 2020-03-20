California Governor Issues ‘Stay at Home’ Order for Residents

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order for all of the state’s residents to “stay at home” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We need to bend the curve in the state of California,” Newsom said in an announcement. “There’s a social contract here. People I think recognize the need to do more. They will adjust and adapt as they have.”

“Home isolation is not my preferred choice … but it is a necessary one,” Newsom added. “This is not a permanent state; it is a moment in time.”

In accordance with the new “stay at home” measure, dine-in restaurants, bars, clubs, gyms, and fitness studios will be closed. Public events and gatherings of people are also not permitted.

Making a major announcement. Tune in now. https://t.co/Yjet7ojZqf — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 20, 2020

Read more



Owen is joined by Joe Biggs, who lives in Florida, to talk about the recent spring breakers traveling to Florida to party despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Get the boost you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now at up to 40% off!