California Governor Pardons Felons Facing Deportation

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, in an apparent rebuke of President Trump, used his executive authority to pardon two immigrants who went to prison after facing convictions — including for soliciting to commit murder and grand theft.

While his decision doesn’t halt deportation proceedings, it removes the offense that prompted the decision to deport them. Newsom’s office justified the decision as a way to help the pardoned — many of whom were convicted before 2000 — avoid “collateral consequences” of their convictions.

“By granting these pardons to people who are transforming their lives,” a news release read, “the Governor is seeking to remove barriers to employment and public service, restore civic rights and responsibilities and prevent unjust collateral consequences of conviction.”

Republican Senator Josh Hawley lays out his own populist-nationalist platform on the Senate floor to move the GOP forward in the spirit of President Trump.