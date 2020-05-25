California Hospital Records More Suicides Than Coronavirus Deaths During Lockdown

Doctors at a hospital in California say they have recorded more deaths from suicide than coronavirus, with a year’s worth of suicides and suicide attempts being recorded in a 4 week period.

“Doctors at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek say they have seen more deaths by suicide during this quarantine period than deaths from the COVID-19 virus,” reports ABC 7.

Dr. Mike deBoisblanc, the head of trauma at the hospital, said that he’d never seen suicide at this rate and that the numbers were “unprecedented.” He now says its time to fully end the lockdown.

“I think, originally, this (the shelter-in-place order) was put in place to flatten the curve and to make sure hospitals have the resources to take care of COVID patients.We have the current resources to do that and our other community health is suffering,” said Dr. deBoisblanc.

A veteran nurse who has been at the hospital for 33 years also sounded the alarm bell.

“What I have seen recently, I have never seen before,” said Kacey Hansen. “I have never seen so much intentional injury.”

However, the hospital itself gave a statement saying that it was still in full support of the Shelter-in-Place order.

The suicides emphasize the potential scale of the untold impact the lockdown has had on mental health as people are further atomized and ostracized from friends and family.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Eliminate unwanted invaders from your body with Living Defense Plus now at 50% off!