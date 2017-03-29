California Indicts Activists Who Filmed Planned Parenthood Talking About Selling Baby Organs

David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, pro-life activists who filmed Planned Parenthood and employees of other abortion groups offering to sell organs from aborted babies in a series of undercover videos, have been indicted on 15 felony counts by the state of California.

Daleiden and Merritt, working for the Center for Medical Progress, each face 14 counts of recording a conversation without the permission of all participants and one count of “criminal conspiracy to invade privacy.”

The pair were indicted in Texas in 2016, but those charges were dropped.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement, “The right to privacy is a cornerstone of California’s Constitution, and a right that is foundational in a free democratic society. We will not tolerate the criminal recording of confidential conversations.”

