California Lawmaker Wants to Ban Gas Car Sales after 2040

Image Credits: flickr, townendphotography.

France and the United Kingdom are doing it. So is India. And now one lawmaker would like California to follow their lead in phasing out gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles.

When the Legislature returns in January, Assemblyman Phil Ting plans to introduce a bill that would ban the sale of new cars fueled by internal-combustion engines after 2040. The San Francisco Democrat said it’s essential to get California drivers into an electric fleet if the state is going to meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets, since the transportation sector accounts for more than a third of all emissions.

“The market is moving this way. The entire world is moving this way,” Ting said. “At some point you need to set a goal and put a line in the sand.”

California already committed five years ago to putting 1.5 million “zero-emission vehicles,” such as electric cars and plug-in hybrids, on the road by 2025. By that time, the state wants these cleaner models to account for 15 percent of all new car sales.

Read more


Related Articles

Video: MSNBC Host Matthews Compares Fake News Trolls To 9/11 Terrorists

Video: MSNBC Host Matthews Compares Fake News Trolls To 9/11 Terrorists

U.S. News
Comments
Antifa Plans "Civil War" to Overthrow the Government

Antifa Plans “Civil War” to Overthrow the Government

U.S. News
Comments

Packers’ Attempt to Involve Fans In Anthem Demonstration Falls Flat, Most Chant ‘USA!’ Instead

U.S. News
Comments

Deranged Student Steals Man’s Trump Hat: “Your F***ing Freedom of Speech is Genocide, Homeboy!”

U.S. News
Comments

#UnderCoverAntifa: MSM Ignores Video of Antifa Planning Stabbing and Shooting Attacks

U.S. News
Comments

Comments