California Lawmakers Announce $30 Million Aid For Illegal Immigrants

California Gov. Jerry Brown and top lawmakers announced Tuesday that they plan to spend $30 million helping young immigrants with legal services and college financial aid.

The announcement comes in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to end a program that gives temporary protection from deportation to people brought to the country illegally as children or by parents who overstayed visas. The proposal requires legislative approval this week before lawmakers head home for the year.

The Assembly and Senate acted on dozens of other proposals throughout the day, including criminal sentence reductions, lowering the voting age and barring employers from asking about applicants’ salary history.

