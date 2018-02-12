California Lawmakers Moving to Ban Tackle Football for Kids

Joining the trend seen in a handful of other states, California Democrats are preparing to outlaw tackle football for kids under 14.

State Democrats have introduced the “Safe Youth Football Act,” and if passed, the bill would make California the first state to ban tackle football for kids.

The bill, introduced by Assemblymembers Kevin McCarty (D- Sacramento) and Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D – San Diego), is sold as a way to “protect children from brain injury by establishing a minimum age to play in organized tackle football programs.”

“Numerous studies have shown that Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is caused by repetitive impacts to the head sustained over a period of time and cite sub-concussive impacts as an important factor leading to brain injury,” Assemblymember McCarty said. “Children who play contact sports during their most critical years of brain development are at a significantly greater risk for neurological impairments and CTE later in life.”

