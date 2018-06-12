California Man Has Home Raided, Guns Confiscated After Trying to Register Firearm

A California man had his home raided, guns seized, and will appear in court this week to face a dozen state felony charges after attempting to register a rifle in accordance with state law.

Jeffrey Scott Kirschenmann attempted to register an AR-15 with the California Department of Justice last month but instead found himself in significant legal trouble. The California DOJ accused Kirschenmann of illegally modifying the rifle he attempted to register. Law enforcement officials raided his home in Bakersfield before ultimately confiscating a dozen firearms and a few hundred rounds of ammunition, then charging him with a dozen felonies, KGET reports. Kirschenmann was accused of possession of assault weapons, two silencers, and something referred to as a “multi-burst trigger activator.” He does not appear to have been charged with any violent crimes.

The issues stem from a new California gun law, one of the strictest in the country, which redefined an “assault weapon” and required anyone with a gun that fell under the new definition to register it with the state. Joe Pilkington, a court-recognized firearms expert, told the news station that California’s continually changing gun laws can be very difficult to navigate without professional help.

Read more


Related Articles

Did David Hogg Subtweet His Parkland Peers During the Tony Awards?

Did David Hogg Subtweet His Parkland Peers During the Tony Awards?

U.S. News
Comments
Robert De Niro is an Angry Old Man Who Hasn't Been in a Good Movie Since the 90's

Robert De Niro is an Angry Old Man Who Hasn’t Been in a Good Movie Since the 90’s

U.S. News
Comments

Twitter CEO Says He Was Wrong to Eat Chick-Fil-A

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Analyst: Trump Is “Punishment For Not Being Good Enough Citizens” 

U.S. News
Comments

How The Art Of The Deal Translates To High-Stakes Politics

U.S. News
Comments

Comments