California NAACP Wants To Remove ‘Racist’ Star-Spangled Banner

The California NAACP is coming after a new symbol of American heritage for its “racism.”

The Star-Spangled Banner.

According to SFGate.com, the national anthem is a “racist song” and the NAACP wants to push state lawmakers to change it.

Alice Huffman, the president of the California chapter of the NAACP, said the song is “racist” and that it “doesn’t represent our community. It’s anti-black people.”

Huffman cites the song’s third verse, which is usually not sang, as evidence of its racist overtones. The third verse includes a line that says, “no refuge could save the hireling and slave from the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave.”

Read more