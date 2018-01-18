California Neck Stabber Was Illegal Immigrant Deported 7 Times

A California man suspected of stabbing a fellow diner last month is an illegal immigrant who’s been deported previously seven times, a spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement tells The Daily Caller.

The suspect, Eulalio Miniz Orozco, allegedly was captured on surveillance cameras on Dec. 21 getting up from his table while eating and brutally stabbing a fellow diner in the neck at Lola’s Supermarket in the Santa Rosa area. Orozco was arrested by local authorities Dec 28.

Orozco is also known as Ricardo Velasquez-Romero, according to ICE. ICE placed a detainer on Velasquez on Dec 28 “in connection to a stabbing that occurred in Santa Rosa, Calif,” ICE spokesman James Schwab told TheDC.

“Department of Homeland Security (DHS) databases show Mr. Velasquez has been repatriated to his native Mexico seven times since 2007. Records indicate Mr. Velasquez also has multiple prior criminal convictions, including those from felony drug and weapons charge,” Schwab continued.

