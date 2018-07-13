California Orders Online Gun Registration, Then Lets Website Fail

The state of California is being sued for “refusing” to provide a way for gun owners burdened by a new registration requirement to comply with the law, ultimately forcing them to “face becoming criminals because they couldn’t do what the law requires.”

The lawsuit was filed by the Second Amendment Foundation, which named California’s Department of Justice and Attorney General Xavier Becerra as defendants in its request for an injunction against the agency “for failing and refusing to establish a properly functioning internet-based firearms registration system.”

Joining SAF in the legal action are the Calguns Foundation, Firearms Policy Coalition, Firearms Policy Foundation and three private citizens. The lawsuit was filed in Shasta County Superior Court.

“We’re suing because California DOJ’s Firearms Application Reporting System (CFARS) broke down during the deadline week for people to register their firearms in accordance with new state laws,” said SAF Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb.

