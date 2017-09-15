California Poised to Become ‘Sanctuary State’

California legislators are expected to vote this week on a “sanctuary state” bill aimed at impeding the Trump administration’s efforts to deport illegal immigrants, after lawmakers reached a deal on the proposal.

The agreement comes after resistance from law-enforcement officials as well as from an unexpected source: Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown.

The bill’s author, Democratic State Senate President Kevin de León, and Mr. Brown negotiated for several weeks, coming to an agreement on a final bill just days before the state’s legislative deadline loomed. Mr. Brown sought more-limited protections for immigrants than Mr. de León had wanted.

The maneuvering shows the deep political divisions over immigration as states struggle to set their own policies—even in California, a Democrat-majority state which offers an array of benefits to undocumented immigrants.

Read more