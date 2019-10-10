California Power Company Truck Struck by Bullet

Authorities are reportedly investigating separate incidents in California in which property of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PG&E) may have been criminally targeted amid outrage over a planned mass blackout.

In Colusa County, a PG&E employee says his company vehicle was fired upon by another driver, shattering his passenger window.

California Highway Patrol confirmed a bullet did strike the PG&E vehicle and are investigating to determine if the truck was specifically targeted.

In Oroville, a PG&E office has been temporarily closed after the front entrance was vandalized.

A witness told local media eggs had been thrown against the front doors.

“The largest utility in California, Pacific Gas & Electric Co., began shutting off power late Wednesday in the San Francisco Bay area to about 200,000 customers, adding to the 500,000 homes and businesses that had their power cut earlier in the day,” Fox News reports.

“The utility has turned off power to prevent high winds from toppling lines that could then spark deadly wildfires like one last year, blamed on PG&E equipment, that killed 85 people and destroyed the town of Paradise, Calif.”



