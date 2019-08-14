California School District Will Not Allow Parents To Opt Children Out Of LGBTQ Content, Emails Show

A California school district will not allow parents to opt their children out of classes containing LGBTQ content, figures or historical references, emails show.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Murrieta School District says parents have the ability to opt their children out of comprehensive sexual health, but parents are still not able to opt their children out of LGBTQ content when taught in other subjects, according to emails obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The district recently came under fire after a video from the conservative group Our Watch exposed progressive sex education programs in California teaching children about oral sex, masturbation, role-playing and more.

The video depicts ACLU staff attorney Ruth Dawson, according to Our Watch, instructing teachers on how to help students obtain abortions without parental consent. The video generated no local or national media coverage until a tipster alerted the DCNF.

Read more



Plus Experts Agree The US and China Are Now At War Reports are pouring in revealing that Epstein was yelling in pain in his cell the morning he died! Americans are now waking up after hearing the ‘official’ narrative of Epstein’s death! Share this link!