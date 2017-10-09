California Sheriffs Call on Congress to Stop Their ‘Sanctuary’ State

California’s sheriffs are calling on the GOP-controlled Congress to intervene and pass a federal law to change the state’s sanctuary state status, warning the law that ties their hands too tightly will only increase the chances of another high-profile tragedy.

The sanctuary state law, which Gov. Jerry Brown (D.) signed Thursday but doesn’t go into effect until January, is the most far-reaching of its kind in the country and places sharp limits on how local law enforcement agencies can communicate with federal immigration authorities.

It would also make it a crime to enforce federal immigration laws on the premises of all schools, hospitals, libraries, and courthouses in state, which is home to an estimated two million immigrants.

Making the entire state a sanctuary for illegal immigrants is California’s latest salvo in its war with President Donald Trump over immigration policy, but law enforcement officials say it’s the state’s citizens who will pay the price with higher crime rates and avoidable tragedies.

