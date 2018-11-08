California shooting: Country fans inside Thousand Oaks bar 'were Las Vegas massacre survivors'

A number of people at the Borderline restaurant in California where a gunman opened fire had survived the Las Vegas shooting, a friend claims.

At least 11 people have been injured including one police officer at the popular venue in Thousand Oaks, west of Los Angeles.

The man was dressed in black and shot a security guard before firing upon revellers inside.

The Borderline Restaurant & Grill is a Western-themed bar that was hosting college night with the dance floor packed with teenagers and students from the area.

A man being interviewed by local ABC station said he had multiple friends at Borderline who were survivors of the Route 91 shooting in Las Vegas just over a year ago.

“A lot of my friends survived Route 91,” he said. “If they survived that, they will survive this.”

That was the deadliest shooting in US history with 58 people killed.

