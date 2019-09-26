California Suspect Tried to Set Homeless Man on Fire - Police

A man is suspected of attempting to burn a homeless man alive on a Los Angeles sidewalk and taking pictures of the blaze, authorities say.

“Investigation revealed a homeless man was sleeping under cardboard boxes when he was awakened by the odor of smoke. He realized the cardboard was on fire and attempted to put out the flames with bottled water, but was unsuccessful,” Glendale Police wrote on Facebook. “The Glendale Fire Department quickly arrived on scene and extinguished the flames.”

“Glendale detectives responded to the scene and retrieved video surveillance from a nearby business that captured footage of a male intentionally lighting the cardboard on fire and then taking photos.”

Suspect Richard Smallets, 32, has been charged with arson.



