California Suspends First Amendment Rights In Response to Protests

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has imposed perhaps the most draconian measure yet as the United States grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak, disallowing groups from peacefully assembling on state grounds after a Monday protest in which Californians defied the state’s “stay-at-home” order.

“Permits are issued to provide safe environments for demonstrators to express their views,” CHP said, according to The Sacramento Bee.

“In this case, the permit for the convoy was issued with the understanding that the protest would be conducted in a manner consistent with the state’s public health guidance.”

“That is not what occurred, and CHP will take this experience into account when considering permits for this or any other group,” the law enforcement entity continued.

On Monday, hundreds of Californian’s swarmed the Capitol complex in Sacramento, causing traffic jams and honking their horns while people gathered to express their objections to being forced to stay in the house.



Apparently, such peaceful assembly has been deemed “unsafe” by the California Highway Patrol, and the law enforcement entity has decided to suspend the First Amendment until further notice.

California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has not publicly commented on the issue.

Many states, notably Michigan, have imposed strict “stay-at-home” orders.

That state banned gatherings of 10 or more people, and barred residents from traveling to visit other residents.

But even Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer did not ban protests of her orders, though she did extend the lockdown after the latest round of angry citizens protested at the State Capitol.

With the nation’s economy collapsing, 22 million unemployed Americans, and experts predicting a recession, many citizens are bucking to reopen the country and get back to work.

Not everyone thinks the country should reopen just yet, though.

Nurses clashed with protestors in a wild scene in Arizona Tuesday, as tempers flared between healthcare workers and those who don’t believe the lockdown is warranted.

