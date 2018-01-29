California Teacher Under Investigation By School Board For Degrading Military

A Pico Rivera, California, teacher, and councilman is under investigation by the school board after he supposedly belittled members of the military, according to recordings obtained by the board.

According to a report in ABC owned-and-operated television station KABC-TV, Councilman Gregory Salcido in a 5-minute speech, recorded by a student, could be heard using invectives against the people who serve in the military. He also made comments about their intelligence.

“We’ve got a bunch of dumb [expletive] over there. Think about the people who you know who are over there — your freaking stupid Uncle Louie or whatever — they’re dumb [expletive]. They’re not like high-level thinkers, they’re not academic people, they’re not intellectual people; they’re the freaking lowest of our low,” Salcido said in one of the recordings.

Los Angeles Times reported that Salcido’s outburst was in response to a student wearing a Marines shirt or sweatshirt. “You better not freaking go. Don’t wear that in here,” Salcido said in one recording.

