California to File Lawsuit Over Trump Border Wall

California’s attorney general plans to file a lawsuit on Wednesday challenging President Donald Trump’s plan to construct a wall along the border with Mexico, the state AG’s office said, adding to the obstacles facing a key Trump campaign promise.

Trump has insisted Mexico would pay for building the wall, which experts said could cost about $22 billion and take more than three years to complete.

With Mexico refusing to pay, Trump has said since taking office in January that the wall will initially need U.S. funding but that he will find a way to make Mexico ultimately pay for it.

Democrats in the U.S. Congress, however, firmly oppose the border wall, and at least some Democratic senators would need to vote for its inclusion in a spending package.

Read more


Related Articles

Why Is The Trump Justice Department Blocking The Extradiction Of A Soros Associate To China?

Why Is The Trump Justice Department Blocking The Extradiction Of A Soros Associate To China?

Globalism
Comments
Trump to Push Nationalist Message at U.N.

Trump to Push Nationalist Message at U.N.

Globalism
Comments

Hillary Clinton Dark Money To Antifa Exposed

Globalism
Comments

Will BLM Criminal Be Jailed? Will Obama’s Land Theft Be Reversed?

Globalism
Comments

Google, Tech Giants Threaten To Shut Down ‘Free Speech’ Social Site

Globalism
Comments

Comments