California Voter Data Held For Ransom After Being Left Exposed In Amazon Database

Image Credits: flickr, faithx5.

An Amazon Web Services (AWS) server containing files and sensitive information from registered voters in California was left exposed online , allowing it to be stolen and used by cybercriminals to extort a ransom.

The database was discovered by security researchers at Kromtech Security Center and contained at least 4GB of files, believed to be a collection of 19,264,123 voter records from the state of California.

The records contained a variety of sensitive information including full names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth and voting precincts of California citizens. According to the researchers, the database did not appear to contain Social Security numbers or any financial information.

Kromtech collected samples from the database earlier this year while scanning thousands of servers that were publicly available due to misconfigurations. By the time the researchers began examining the sample, the original database had been hijacked and deleted by cyber criminals, making it impossible to identify the original owner.

Read more


