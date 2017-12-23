California Wildfire Now Largest In State History

Although a cold front and calmer winds have helped aid firefighters, the massive Thomas fire in Southern California now ranks as the state’s largest-ever wildfire, Cal Fire said late Friday.

The flames have charred at least 273,400 acres, or more than 427 square miles. That’s slightly above the previous wildfire record of 273,246 acres from the 2003 Cedar blaze in San Diego.

“The Thomas Fire is now the largest wildfire in recorded California history,” Cal Fire spokesman Brandon Vaccaro told CNBC late Friday. “The weather has been extremely cooperative, except for some winds we had earlier this week that were not bad.”

