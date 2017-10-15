California wildfires are now DEADLIEST in state history

Fast-moving fires spread by shifting winds in California Saturday as the death toll rose to 38 – the deadliest in state history, with hundreds of people still missing.

Thousands more Californians were forced to evacuate their homes on Saturday, as officials said of the 38 confirmed fatalities 20 of those dead are in Sonoma County.

Some 100,000 people have been forced from their homes, including 3,000 evacuated on Saturday from the city of Santa Rosa, about 50 miles north of San Francisco, and another 250 from nearby Sonoma city.

About 10,000 firefighters supported by air tankers and helicopters overhead were battling 16 major wildfires, some encompassing several smaller merged blazes, in areas north of San Francisco that have consumed nearly 214,000 acres over seven- an area larger than New York City.

‘This is truly one of the greatest tragedies that California has ever faced. The devastation is just unbelievable. It is a horror that no one could have imagined,’ California Governor Jerry Brown told a news conference in Santa Rosa.

Read more


Related Articles

Damage Control: Hollywood Elite Hold Emergency Meeting Over Weinstein Sex Scandal

Damage Control: Hollywood Elite Hold Emergency Meeting Over Weinstein Sex Scandal

U.S. News
Comments
Reporter to Clinton: 'So You're Still Blaming Others More Than Yourself?'

Reporter to Clinton: ‘So You’re Still Blaming Others More Than Yourself?’

U.S. News
Comments

Jane Fonda Admits Keeping Silent On Weinstein, Blames Trump

U.S. News
Comments

FBI ‘Hand-In-Hand’ With Vegas PD, Begin Damage Control: “There Is No Conspiracy… Nobody Is Attempt to Hide Anything”

U.S. News
Comments

JFK, CIA, Mafia and Fidel Castro – Trump can finally allow the truth to emerge from the shadows

U.S. News
Comments

Comments