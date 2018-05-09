California Will Force EVERY New Home Owner To Install Solar Panels

California’s government is officially mandating solar installations for all new homes, a measure intended to help the environment, but will likely raise housing costs and deepen the state’s energy complications.

The California Energy Commission voted Wednesday to adopt the 2019 Building Energy Efficiency Standards, rules that require solar panels be included on all new homes and low-rise apartment buildings up to three stories high. Exceptions will be made for homes covered in shade or residents involved in other renewable energy programs. The mandate won’t affect existing houses, but will apply to new ones beginning in January 2020.

“This is going to be an important step forward for our state to continue to lead the clean energy economy,” the director of technology advancement for the California Solar and Storage Association said in a statement published Wednesday.

