California Withholding Assistance as National Guard Troops Begin Arriving at US-Mexico Border

National Guard members have begun arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border as requested last week by President Trump, but California’s Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown is still mum on whether his state will participate in the deployment.

California has frequently fought with the Trump administration over illegal immigration, with one San Diego lawmaker saying that it’s now a “rogue state.”

Meanwhile, the Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico on Monday committed 1,600 Guard members to the border, giving the White House many of the troops it requested to fight what Trump has called a “crisis at our southern border.”

