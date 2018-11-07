Californians In Shock Over Beto's Loss in Texas

Californians are in shock over the Beto O’Rourke’s failed senate bid in Texas.
And while it’s expected for newly-arrived liberals in Texas to be outraged, the anger is also coming from Californians in California.
You weren’t alone, Californians were supporting Beto, we feel your loss. Every cloud has a silver lining, not all hope is lost, now he can run for President in 2020, the battle must continue!
— KiKi45 (@VictoriaMaro1) November 7, 2018
TBH i knew more about Beto in Texas than I did for senates in California. Texas hurt me more. pic.twitter.com/UeHl5Fs08q
— sandrita (@sanndradeee) November 7, 2018
Texas you guys made the wrong choice!BETO was the right choice. California love Beto was a amazing choice. pic.twitter.com/P2FOo26kad
— Robert Velez (@droid17T) November 7, 2018
i live in california but imma throw a fit if beto doesn’t get elected pic.twitter.com/iNaZrAhKc2
— mar # (@choerrwa) November 7, 2018
#Beto sweetie I’m so sorry that those yeehaws don’t appreciate u!!!! Love from California 💙💙@BetoORourke @BetoORourke
— e. rodriguez (@ERPRnews) November 7, 2018
Hey @BetoORourke – California will take you as a senator in a heartbeat. #MessWithTexas #Texas #BetoORourke #Beto #VoteForBeto
— gatsby smokin' (@SwearJar) November 7, 2018
Dear Texas,
Love, California #Beto #BetoForSenate #willienelson pic.twitter.com/CwLm52cetL
— hman (@notnowhershal) November 6, 2018
We love you Beto In California, your place is in the White House I would Vote for you!
— Debbie Rajo (@RajoDebbie) November 7, 2018
Beto, I will canvas for you in California for President in 2020!
— Lucienne Aarsen (@lucienne_aarsen) November 7, 2018
@BetoORourke from Pasadena, California. We believe in you Beto! #BLUEWAVE pic.twitter.com/Yrq8GFljHH
— Cesar (@siah0330) November 5, 2018
I want beto to win so bad….. and I’m from California pic.twitter.com/ldh7VIS5IT
— ♥ Fatass yisel ♥ (@sadputahours) November 7, 2018