Californians In Shock Over Beto's Loss in Texas

Californians are in shock over the Beto O’Rourke’s failed senate bid in Texas.

And while it’s expected for newly-arrived liberals in Texas to be outraged, the anger is also coming from Californians in California.

You weren’t alone, Californians were supporting Beto, we feel your loss. Every cloud has a silver lining, not all hope is lost, now he can run for President in 2020, the battle must continue! — KiKi45 (@VictoriaMaro1) November 7, 2018

TBH i knew more about Beto in Texas than I did for senates in California. Texas hurt me more. pic.twitter.com/UeHl5Fs08q — sandrita (@sanndradeee) November 7, 2018

Texas you guys made the wrong choice!BETO was the right choice. California love Beto was a amazing choice. pic.twitter.com/P2FOo26kad — Robert Velez (@droid17T) November 7, 2018

i live in california but imma throw a fit if beto doesn’t get elected pic.twitter.com/iNaZrAhKc2 — mar # (@choerrwa) November 7, 2018

#Beto sweetie I’m so sorry that those yeehaws don’t appreciate u!!!! Love from California 💙💙@BetoORourke @BetoORourke — e. rodriguez (@ERPRnews) November 7, 2018

We love you Beto In California, your place is in the White House I would Vote for you! — Debbie Rajo (@RajoDebbie) November 7, 2018

Beto, I will canvas for you in California for President in 2020! — Lucienne Aarsen (@lucienne_aarsen) November 7, 2018