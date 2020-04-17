Californians Latest To Protest Stay-At-Home Orders - Call To "Open Cali"

Over 100 protesters gathered in Huntington Beach, California on Friday to speak out against the state’s stay-at-home order as well as a slew of other unlawful decrees.
Signs at the event read, “Liberate Huntington Beach,” “Open Cali Now,” “Let us work,” “Pandemics do not cancel our constitutional rights!!” and “COVID-19 is a lie.”
The Los Angeles Times talked with a woman in attendance who said, “I don’t think there’s any reason for us to be on lockdown now.”
Similar events have been held in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina, Utah, and many other states have protests planned for the near future.
Infowars hosts and crew will be present at the You Can’t Close America Rally in Austin, Texas on Saturday, April 18th at noon.
Check out videos and pictures from the Huntington, California protest below:
Around 100 people have gathered in downtown Huntington Beach to say that they want the government to end the coronvirus shutdown immediately. Many here say it’s doing more harm than good to the country @KCBSKCALDesk @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/UkI0k8jmJ2
— Chris Ercoli (@CErcoliCBS2KCAL) April 17, 2020
Scene of protest in downtown Huntington Beach where dozens have gathered to protest #COVID19 stay at home orders. @KFIAM640 pic.twitter.com/DqhOEiPppD
— Corbin Carson (@CorbinCarson) April 17, 2020
Protesters take to the corner of Main and Walnut in #huntingtonbeach to protest #Coved_19 closures. #coronavirus @ocregister #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/3bvV4jKiyx
— Jeff Gritchen 🇺🇸 (@jeffgritchen) April 17, 2020
“We’re here in defiance of Gavin Newsom and his socialist agenda to ruin our economy,” one of dozens anti-stay-at-home protestors in Huntington Beach today said. “We’re definitely not practicing social distancing, which is all right in my book.”https://t.co/clXp1qxY1t pic.twitter.com/QgVFNMgFHr
— KTLA (@KTLA) April 17, 2020
More photos of Huntington Beach. pic.twitter.com/DouGnqhLgT
— Andrew J. Campa (@campadrenews) April 17, 2020
At Main Street and Walnut Avenue in #HuntingtonBeach where maybe 100 have gathered to protest the Safer-At-Home orders. Some want to go back to work while others say their constitutional rights are being taken away. pic.twitter.com/IYKOy6PxfP
— Nathan Percy (@NDPercy) April 17, 2020
Trump flags are out pic.twitter.com/0wsFVaKQcI
— Andrew J. Campa (@campadrenews) April 17, 2020
At Main Street in Huntington Beach where roughly 100 people are out protesting the shutdowns and policies due to the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Nr1CS8FeNI
— Emily Rasmussen (@rasmussenreport) April 17, 2020
A contributor for the Los Angeles Times posted an image of a protester holding a sign reading, “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death,” and replied, “She might get her wish.”
She might get her wish #HuntingtonBeach pic.twitter.com/Xe4igTAd2g
— Catherine Pearlman (@thefamilycoach) April 17, 2020
Even those who didn’t go out of their way to protest the state’s order are “over it” and continue to defy the stay-at-home decree.
Posting an image of a jampacked freeway, Fox Los Angeles reporter Bill Melugin said, “Local officials are losing control of their messaging.”
Current status on the 10 East heading to downtown LA. Way worse than yesterday. It seems the stay at home order is a paper tiger at this point. People are over it and patience is at an all time low. Local officials are losing control of their messaging. #COVIDー19 @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/TXGNMuMuaE
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 16, 2020
President Trump tweeted support for anti-lockdown protests Friday, singling out Michigan, Virginia and Minnesota.
