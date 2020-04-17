Californians Latest To Protest Stay-At-Home Orders - Call To "Open Cali"

Over 100 protesters gathered in Huntington Beach, California on Friday to speak out against the state’s stay-at-home order as well as a slew of other unlawful decrees.

Signs at the event read, “Liberate Huntington Beach,” “Open Cali Now,” “Let us work,” “Pandemics do not cancel our constitutional rights!!” and “COVID-19 is a lie.”

The Los Angeles Times talked with a woman in attendance who said, “I don’t think there’s any reason for us to be on lockdown now.”

Similar events have been held in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina, Utah, and many other states have protests planned for the near future.

Infowars hosts and crew will be present at the You Can’t Close America Rally in Austin, Texas on Saturday, April 18th at noon.

Check out videos and pictures from the Huntington, California protest below:

A contributor for the Los Angeles Times posted an image of a protester holding a sign reading, “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death,” and replied, “She might get her wish.”

Even those who didn’t go out of their way to protest the state’s order are “over it” and continue to defy the stay-at-home decree.

Posting an image of a jampacked freeway, Fox Los Angeles reporter Bill Melugin said, “Local officials are losing control of their messaging.”

Current status on the 10 East heading to downtown LA. Way worse than yesterday. It seems the stay at home order is a paper tiger at this point. People are over it and patience is at an all time low. Local officials are losing control of their messaging. #COVIDー19 @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/TXGNMuMuaE — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 16, 2020

President Trump tweeted support for anti-lockdown protests Friday, singling out Michigan, Virginia and Minnesota.

