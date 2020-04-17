Californians Latest To Protest Stay-At-Home Orders - Call To "Open Cali"

Over 100 protesters gathered in Huntington Beach, California on Friday to speak out against the state’s stay-at-home order as well as a slew of other unlawful decrees.

Signs at the event read, “Liberate Huntington Beach,” “Open Cali Now,” “Let us work,” “Pandemics do not cancel our constitutional rights!!” and “COVID-19 is a lie.”

The Los Angeles Times talked with a woman in attendance who said, “I don’t think there’s any reason for us to be on lockdown now.”

Similar events have been held in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina, Utah, and many other states have protests planned for the near future.

Infowars hosts and crew will be present at the You Can’t Close America Rally in Austin, Texas on Saturday, April 18th at noon.

Check out videos and pictures from the Huntington, California protest below:

A contributor for the Los Angeles Times posted an image of a protester holding a sign reading, “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death,” and replied, “She might get her wish.”

Even those who didn’t go out of their way to protest the state’s order are “over it” and continue to defy the stay-at-home decree.

Posting an image of a jampacked freeway, Fox Los Angeles reporter Bill Melugin said, “Local officials are losing control of their messaging.”

President Trump tweeted support for anti-lockdown protests Friday, singling out Michigan, Virginia and Minnesota.

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Watch Live: Weekend of Rallies Kick Off to Reopen America, As Patriots Defy Tyranny

Watch Live: Weekend of Rallies Kick Off to Reopen America, As Patriots Defy Tyranny

Special Reports
Comments
Reopen America Protests Hit Texas

Reopen America Protests Hit Texas

Special Reports
Comments

Watch: Patriots Rally Nationwide in Defiance of Tyranny

Special Reports
Comments

Candace Owens Warns of Riots On The Streets of America

Special Reports
Comments

Protests Erupt Nationwide As Americans Call To Reopen The Economy

Special Reports
Comments

Comments