Call to Action: March 2 – Human Wall of Patriots on Border to Support Trump’s Emergency Declaration

BEGINNING SATURDAY, MARCH 2, 2019, STAND ON THE BORDER IN DEFENSE OF THIS NATION, STAND IN SUPPORT OF A WALL, STAND IN SUPPORT OF PRESIDENT TRUMP’S DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY, AND STAND IN SUPPORT OF HIM DEPLOYING THE MILITARY EN MASS TO STOP THE INVASION OF OUR NATION!

This is essentially a Trump rally on the border! But with a specific focus on border security and the side benefit of sending a strong message to the cartels that we, the American people, will defend our nation.

“Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘whom shall I send? And who will go for us?’ Then said I, ‘Here am I. Send me!’ (Isaiah 6:8 KJV).

UPDATE: This is a call to action issued by Oath Keepers, but Bikers for Trump has also joined in with their full support, and they are now a co-sponsor of this event. I have also reached out to Latinos for Trump and hope they will join in as well. If your group would like to jump on as a participant, supporter or co-sponsor, please contact us. [email protected]

Oath Keepers and all other like minded patriots, you are called to action beginning Saturday, March 2, 2019 to stand along the border with Mexico to show your support for President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to BUILD THE WALL!

Come to the Rio Grande just South of Eagle Pass, TX to help send a clear message to Pelosi, Schumer and all of Congress that the crisis is not made up and that true American Patriots demand the wall NOW. Tell the world we are fed up with the crap spewing from the main-stream media and the open borders liberal left (and from the open border RINO’s too). We are fed up with the cartel orchestrated crime, human trafficking, sex slavery, terrorism, rape, and murder committed not just along the border, but also inflicted on the the entire USA. It must end! We will stand guard and live /camp out of our vehicles spread along TX1021 south of the intersection with TX2644 (just South of Eagle Pass), going south toward Laredo.

This will be an ongoing operation, so if you can’t be there on the kickoff date, jump in as soon as you can. You can spend a day, a couple days, a week, or as long as you like with us. Bring friends! Updates will be posted on this website and on our Facebook and Twitter pages.



The President is now focused on the southern border after declaring a national emergency, but the Democrats are determined to stop him by any means necessary.

NOTE: We are kicking this off in Texas (God bless Texas!), just South of Eagle Pass, but we will also announce locations in the other border states – CA, AZ, NM – over the next few days where Americans can also rally in support of the President.

KICKOFF DATE: Saturday, March 2, 2019

TIME: High Noon.

Location: Rally point at Intersection of TX1021 and TX 2644 (just south of Eagle Pass, TX). We will deploy roadside to the south along Texas Highway 1021 (aka El Indio Highway), with our vehicles facing the border.

Given the just announced surge in illegal crossings in Eagle Pass, after Mexico closed the shelter for the caravan on the other side of the border, and given the reality that MS-13 gang members are in that caravan, we are starting in the Eagle Pass area to help defend against this invasion.

(Rally points in other states will be announced shortly.)

Again, this will be an ongoing operation, lasting as long as Americans are willing to come stand with us. Join Oath Keepers, Bikers for Trump, and other patriotic Americans on the border! You are welcome to join us for up to a week or however long you can spare.

To RSVP for the Texas operation, email us at: [email protected]

To volunteer to help in California, email us at: [email protected]

For Arizona, email us at: [email protected]

For New Mexico, email us at: [email protected]

If you cannot participate in person we will miss you. Please consider making a donation to Oath Keepers to defray our costs associated with this operation to help fund those who can show up.

We will stand in a “human wall” of patriots to show our support and to help deter illegal entry into our nation. Drug mules, human traffickers, criminals, terrorists, etc. WILL be deterred by your presence! If women and children approach claiming asylum, we will call border patrol and let them handle it. We will issue our more detailed ROEs and protocols to you when you arrive. We want only calm, cool, collected patriots. No hot-heads. Remember, the eyes of the nation and the world will be on you, and your behavior will reflect on all of us, and on the President. So come ready to be professional but resolute!

We encourage you to bring a section of orange plastic fencing (comes in rolls) to hold up along with other volunteers. Like this:

We also encourage you to bring American flags, Texas flags, or the state flag of wherever you are from, military branch flags, Don’t Tread on Me flags, “Come and Take It” Gonzalez flags, Oath Keepers and Bikers for Trump flags, etc.

Remember, many American patriots from all over the United States answered the call to stand at the Alamo, from as far away as New England. Be likewise. Come stand with Texans today.

White nationalists, Neo-Nazis, or other racial discrimination focused groups are NOT welcome at this rally in support of the President. Go somewhere else if that is your mindset. At least 1/4 of the Trump supporters at the recent Trump rally in El Paso were Hispanic-American patriots, and we expect to see many of them again at our event. If you are a white-nationalist, you will not be in good company to say the least.

This is not about race. It is about preserving our sovereignty, our American culture of individual liberty under our Constitution and laws, preserving to each state a republican form of government, preventing the socialist/communist takeover of America, and preventing the cartels and their illegal alien allies from spreading their crime, terror, and slavery.

And in Texas, it is also about preserving the great state and Republic of Texas, which was born in fire and blood (of both Tejanos and Anglos – TEXANS ALL!). Texas WILL remain free and will never be a socialist state!

SPECIAL NOTE TO TEXANS:

Texans, the eyes of the nation are upon you, just as they were back in 1835. Does the spirit of the Alamo still beat in your hearts? If so, you need to saddle up and ride to the border to stand together, to show not just the nation, but also your Governor and your state legislature that you INSIST on the wall being built and your border with Mexico secured, and that you are willing to serve in defense of your state and nation.

Remember the Alamo! Remember Their Spirit and Sacrifice. Don’t Let it Be in Vain.

Texans, as you stand on the border, you need to urge Governor Abbot to act decisively as the Governor of Texas and declare an emergency of his own here in Texas (or otherwise act as the commander in chief in Texas), and deploy all available state military and law enforcement assist to the border. He has the Texas National Guard, as well as the Texas Guard (state defense force) and his LEO assets. He needs to use them to the utmost extent of his power. By doing so, he backs President Trump in a way that will strengthen his position in both the federal Courts and in the court of public opinion. President Trump can then point out that the Governor of Texas agrees that this is an emergency.

And Texans, you need to urge your legislature and your Governor to get behind, support, pass, and sign TX Rep. Kyle Biedermann’s bill for Texas to fund and build its own border wall. Texas needs to step up so President Trump is not standing alone, and so Texas defends itself. May the spirit of the Alamo never die!

Jesus Christ tells us (John 10:1 NIV) that: “Very truly I tell you Pharisees, anyone who does not enter the sheep pen by the gate, but climbs in by some other way, is a thief and a robber.” The Pharisees of Jesus’ time were the lawyers and ruling class of Israel. We will send the unmistakable message to our leaders and all foreign invaders (criminals, drug cartels and human traffickers) that entry to our “sheep pen” must be by legal means through the port of entry “gate”. “Woe to those who make unjust laws, to those who issue oppressive decrees to deprive the poor of their rights and withhold justice from the oppressed of my people making widows of their prey and robbing the fatherless.” (Isaiah 10:1-2 NIV)

As the great American patriot Teddy Roosevelt said, we value and respect those who want to accept our culture and seek to be Americans, but we reject those who refuse to assimilate and refuse to adopt the American creed. We also reject those who come only to steal, pillage and rape. And we further reject those traitors to America who assist illegal aliens. We are the sheepdogs who assist the Good Shepherd and protect our sheep from the wolves who seek to devour us. The Apostle John tells us (1 John 3:16 NIV): “Jesus Christ laid down his life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers and sisters.”

Shall We Gather at the River

Robert Lowry

Shall we gather at the river,

Where bright angel feet have trod,

With its crystal tide forever

Flowing by the throne of God?

Yes, we’ll gather at the river,

The beautiful, the beautiful river;

Gather with the saints at the river

That flows by the throne of God.

Come to the river prepared to live out of your vehicle along the side of a road. This mission is not without risk. Criminals, along with human traffickers and drug traffickers avoid ports of entry and they often carry weapons. They cross the river in the evening and move quickly inland overnight avoiding detection by CBP, DPS and local law enforcement located close to the river. We will be “the wall” that disrupts their ability to move overnight to locations 20 or more miles inland where they are picked up and transported further inland to San Antonio and other cities to prey on our citizens. The critical time of vigilance will be from sunset to sunrise. Although we pray it is not necessary to use them, bring your weapons and personal protective equipment. Carrying and use of firearms must be legal according to Texas law. Not only must we be concerned about the foreign invaders, but we can also expect protestors who oppose Trump’s wall. Some protestors could be violent.

“Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘whom shall I send? And who will go for us?’ And I said, ‘Here am I. Send me!’ (Isaiah 6:8 NIV) We ask that volunteers arrive at the intersection of TX1021 and TX2644 beginning at noon on Saturday 2 March. We will have a sign-in sheet of all who participate in order to have an accurate headcount. Rules of engagement with illegal aliens and protestors will be provided at check-in.

We look forward to seeing you on the border.

For the Republic, and God bless,

Stewart Rhodes

Founder of Oath Keepers

U.S. Army Airborne veteran, Yale Law School graduate