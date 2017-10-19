Call to Assassinate Trump Gets Over 170,000 Likes on Twitter

A tweet in which an individual ‘joked’ that John Hinckley Jr. should be prepared to go back to psychiatric hospital because “we need him again” to assassinate Trump received over 70,000 retweets and 170,000 likes on Twitter.

Hinckley Jr. was released in September last year, 35 years after attempting to kill President Ronald Reagan in Washington DC.

Reagan survived the assassination attempt despite being hit in the chest by a bullet that ricocheted off the side of the presidential limousine.

In response to a Slate article about Hinckley Jr.’s release from a psychiatric hospital, a Twitter user remarked, “I hope he ready to go back because we need him again.”

Since being posted yesterday, the tweet has received over 70,000 retweets and over 170,000 likes.

The Twitter user who posted the tweet – @Simpboyz – links to the Paypal account of a person named Cameron Makell who lives in Baltimore.

I hope he ready to go back because we need him again https://t.co/23YVBshWkV — 👱🏿 (@Simpboyz) October 19, 2017

Users on the original Slate tweet that linked to the article about Hinckley Jr. being released also joked about him killing Trump.

“Maybe he can meet our new president,” remarked one.

“Drop him off at a gun show and tell him Trump is banging Jodie,” added another – a reference to Hinckley Jr.’s obsession with Jodie Foster.

While ‘jokes’ and serious assassination threats against Trump are rampant on Twitter, the fact that this one received over 70,000 retweets and 170,000 likes in less than 24 hours without being removed emphasizes how much of a far-left trash heap the social media network really is.

