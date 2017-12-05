Calls Grow For Russian Collusion Investigation to be Shut Down

Calls are growing for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation to be shut down in light of revelations that an anti-Trump FBI agent who helped protect Hillary Clinton had a leading role.

According to reports, Peter Strzok first signed the Russia investigation into existence and interviewed Michael Flynn. He also softened former FBI Director James Comey’s language relating to Hillary Clinton’s email investigation by describing her conduct as “extremely careless” rather than the original language of “grossly negligent.”

Strzok was removed from the Russia investigation after he exchanged anti-Trump text messages with a colleague with whom he was having an extra-marital affair.

Many are now asserting that the Mueller investigation is proving to be exactly what President Trump has described it as all along, a politically driven witch hunt, and should be shut down.

“The Clinton investigation needs to be reopened and the Mueller investigation needs to be shut down until we figure out how badly it’s been politicized,” Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton told Tucker Carlson last night.

Fitton asserted that the Justice Department and the FBI became “arms of the Clinton campaign” and that General Flynn was subjected to an “ambush interview”.

Meanwhile, conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt wrote an article for the Washington Post in which he called the Strzok bombshell “a blockbuster revelation, carrying the possibility of shattering public confidence in a number of long-held assumptions about the criminal-justice system generally and the FBI and the Justice Department specifically.”

According to Hewitt, the Justice Department should “appoint a special counsel to investigate Strzok’s actions as soon as possible.”

“So the same anti-Trump agent (1) signed the opening of the Russia investigation; (2) changed the language on Comey’s Hillary investigation to avoid her criminality; (3) interviewed Flynn? Is this possibly right?!” asked Ben Shapiro.

With many complaining that the scope of Mueller’s investigation has gone way beyond the question of “Russian collusion” and is now intent on finding anything negative about Trump, it was revealed that the president’s two decade old financial dealings with Deutsche Bank are now under scrutiny.

Former prosecutor Mark Pantano now believes that Mueller is trying to get fired so as to set off a chain of events that will end in Trump’s impeachment.

“Having obviously found no evidence of Trump colluding with Russia to illegally influence the vote, it appears that Mueller is now investigating other aspects of Trump’s life, completely outside the bounds of his mandate, in order to find anything which can be used as the basis for impeaching the President,” he writes.

“Having found no crimes related to Russia, might it be that Mueller is attempting to get President Trump to fire him in the hopes that Congress will impeach Trump for Obstruction of Justice?” adds Pantano.

