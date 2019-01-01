'CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE': Trump Says 2019 Will Be Great 'For Those Not Suffering From Trump Derangement Syndrome'

Image Credits: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images.

President Trump unleashed a barrage of tweets Tuesday wishing the country a prosperous new year, and blaming Democrats for stalling the much needed wall on the southern border.

The president began the new year by wishing everyone, “including the haters and the fake news media,” a great 2019 in an all-caps tweet.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY!”

The message was followed by a more restrained, “Happy New Year!”

The president additionally targeted Democrats in tweets lamenting lack of border wall funding.

The previous day, Trump ended 2018 on Twitter by listing his administration’s various accomplishments, including the revitalized economy, rising wages, the termination of the Iran nuclear deal, and more.

And he also wished well to all the New Year’s Day revelers, saying, “While I’m at the White House working, you’re out there partying tonight, but I don’t blame you.”


