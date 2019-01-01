'CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE': Trump Says 2019 Will Be Great 'For Those Not Suffering From Trump Derangement Syndrome'

President Trump unleashed a barrage of tweets Tuesday wishing the country a prosperous new year, and blaming Democrats for stalling the much needed wall on the southern border.

The president began the new year by wishing everyone, “including the haters and the fake news media,” a great 2019 in an all-caps tweet.

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

The message was followed by a more restrained, “Happy New Year!”

Happy New Year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

The president additionally targeted Democrats in tweets lamenting lack of border wall funding.

The Democrats, much as I suspected, have allocated no money for a new Wall. So imaginative! The problem is, without a Wall there can be no real Border Security – and our Country must finally have a Strong and Secure Southern Border! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

One thing has now been proven. The Democrats do not care about Open Borders and all of the crime and drugs that Open Borders bring! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

The previous day, Trump ended 2018 on Twitter by listing his administration’s various accomplishments, including the revitalized economy, rising wages, the termination of the Iran nuclear deal, and more.

2018 has been a year of historic accomplishments! pic.twitter.com/6Iq5CFVdwY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 1, 2019

And he also wished well to all the New Year’s Day revelers, saying, “While I’m at the White House working, you’re out there partying tonight, but I don’t blame you.”