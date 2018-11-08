Calories Burned Determined by Time of Day

Image Credits: Public Domain.

Researchers reporting in Current Biology on November 8 have made the surprising discovery that the number of calories people burn while at rest changes with the time of day. When at rest, people burn 10 percent more calories in the late afternoon and early evening than in the early morning hours.

The findings reinforce the important role of the circadian clock in governing metabolism. They also help to explain why irregularities in eating and sleeping schedules due to shift work or other factors may make people more likely to gain weight.

“The fact that doing the same thing at one time of day burned so many more calories than doing the same thing at a different time of day surprised us,” says Kirsi-Marja Zitting of the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, lead author of the paper.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

DOD & FDA Push New Opioid, 10 Times Worse Than Fentanyl

DOD & FDA Push New Opioid, 10 Times Worse Than Fentanyl

Health
Comments
Prosthetic Hand Allows User to "Feel" Again

Prosthetic Hand Allows User to “Feel” Again

Health
Comments

Short-Sightedness in Kids Doubles

Health
Comments

Just One Energy Drink Enough to Harm Blood Vessels

Health
Comments

Mediterranean Diet of Fish, Vegetables a Boon for Heart Health

Health
Comments

Comments