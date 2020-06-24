Cambridge University Defends Academic Who Said "White Lives Don't Matter"

Cambridge University has defended one its academics after she tweeted “white lives don’t matter,” despite the institution previously dismissing another academic who made far less controversial statements.

The controversy began when Dr Priyamvada Gopal, English academic and Churchill fellow, tweeted, “abolish whiteness” and “I’ll say it again. White Lives Don’t matter.”

Cambridge University swiftly issued a statement defending Gopal’s racist remark.

Media reporting on the incident has centered around alleged “abuse” Gopal has received off the back of a petition being launched to get her fired.

Apparently, the backlash to Gopal’s remark is more contentious than the racist nature of the remark itself.

Highlighting Cambridge University’s hypocrisy, the same institution previously investigated and dismissed sociologist and intelligence researcher Noah Carl after 500 academics signed a letter challenging Carl’s research on race and intelligence.

An editorial in The London Times commenting on Carl’s termination asserted that his “main offence seems to have been to challenge the “woke” left-wing orthodoxy.”

Cambridge University also previously rescinded its offer of a visiting fellowship to Jordan Peterson after a woke mob complained about his stance on political correctness and after he appeared in a photograph with a man wearing a t-shirt that said “I’m a proud Islamophobe.”

Apparently, Cambridge University is all for ‘offensive’ freedom of speech, but only if it’s being uttered by far-left radicals.

The petition to have Gopal fired has reached over 8,000 signatures.

