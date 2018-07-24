Cambridge University Scientists Create Artificial Embryo from Stem Cells

Artificial embryos built from scratch using stem cells have been created by scientists.

Researchers bypassed the act of fertilisation by growing the self-assembling structures in the laboratory.

Although the cells used came from mice, the experiment has opened up a new frontier in embryo research with major ethical implications.

Creating embryos in the lab is expected to help scientists unlock the mysteries of early human development.

