Campus Carry Considered In Georgia

After five unsuccessful attempts to pass a bill to legalize campus carry, Georgia’s legislature is considering yet another measure to allow concealed weapons on public college campuses.

A similar campus carry bill was vetoed by Gov. Nathan Deal last year, but supporters are confident that a compromise may be reached with the governor’s office before the end of this legislative sessions, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“In the world in which I grew up, guns were just very commonplace,” state Rep. Mandi Ballinger, a Republican and a supporter of the bill, told the Journal-Constitution. “They were useful tools…like hoes, harrows and hedge clippers and anything else you might use to do something. I see a lot of people who tend to demonize them. I ask, have you ever shot a gun?”

When Deal vetoed the bill last year, he said that the state constitution and the Second Amendment does not guarantee the right to bear arms in “sensitive places,” and that “the inquiry should then focus on whether or not those places deserve to continue to be shielded from weapons as they are and have been for generations in our state.”

