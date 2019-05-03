'Campus Reform' Media Director Endorses Silencing of Conservatives

Cabot Phillips, the media director for Campus Reform and former Marco Rubio stooge, decreed that conservatives must stop bickering about big tech systematically censoring prominent voices and submit themselves to the nearest social media gulag.

Over the course of several tweets, Phillips told conservatives that it is unbecoming to complain about massive social media giants appearing to collude in order to ban effective conservative voices during the aftermath of Facebook and Instagram’s decision to ban Alex Jones, Paul Joseph Watson, Laura Loomer, and Milo Yiannopoulos from their platforms.

He also made snotty remarks toward Watson and Infowars’ Kaitlin Bennett, who simply warned him that his silence and complicity could easily make him the next target for a ban.

Read more


Facebook has announced that Alex Jones and Infowars will be purged from their platforms, including Instagram. The Purge appears to be another attempt to link Alex to “hate speech.”


Related Articles

Drug Company Founder, Execs Found Guilty in Opioid Crisis Conspiracy

Drug Company Founder, Execs Found Guilty in Opioid Crisis Conspiracy

U.S. News
Comments
HILLARY 2020? Bill says ‘no permanent defeats in politics’, pols often ‘refight battles with oldest demons’

HILLARY 2020? Bill says ‘no permanent defeats in politics’, pols often ‘refight battles with oldest demons’

U.S. News
Comments

Poynter ‘Blacklist’ of Conservative News Sites Was Created by SPLC Employee

U.S. News
comments

There Was Spying: NYT Admits Obama Admin Used ‘Honeypot’ To Spy Against Trump Campaign In 2016

U.S. News
comments

PJW: Banned by Facebook & Instagram

U.S. News
comments

Comments