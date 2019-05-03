'Campus Reform' Media Director Endorses Silencing of Conservatives

Cabot Phillips, the media director for Campus Reform and former Marco Rubio stooge, decreed that conservatives must stop bickering about big tech systematically censoring prominent voices and submit themselves to the nearest social media gulag.

Over the course of several tweets, Phillips told conservatives that it is unbecoming to complain about massive social media giants appearing to collude in order to ban effective conservative voices during the aftermath of Facebook and Instagram’s decision to ban Alex Jones, Paul Joseph Watson, Laura Loomer, and Milo Yiannopoulos from their platforms.

Reminder for my conservative friends tonight: Private companies have every right to deny you access to their platform. Because it’s their platform. You don’t have a constitutional right to a Facebook or Twitter account. — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) May 3, 2019

He also made snotty remarks toward Watson and Infowars’ Kaitlin Bennett, who simply warned him that his silence and complicity could easily make him the next target for a ban.

Read more



Facebook has announced that Alex Jones and Infowars will be purged from their platforms, including Instagram. The Purge appears to be another attempt to link Alex to “hate speech.”