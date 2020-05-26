Can Mass Track & Trace Take your Job, Remove You From Your Home & Take Your Kids? - Watch Live

On this Tuesday transmission of American Countdown, constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes examines the legal aspects of contact tracing and tells citizens what their rights are when it comes to workplace or governmental snooping. How far will they go? Will the government forcibly remove you or your family from your property? Additionally, Barnes will talk with special guest Josiah Dan, who is a CT nurse that had his Skype account frozen after doing an interview with Alex Jones on Sunday.

Also, head to infowars.com/show or AmericanCountdown.News for more content.

Remember, American Countdown is live from 7-9 PM CST every Monday-Thursday. Spread the word so others can hear directly from @Barnes_Law!

Can Masks, Tracking & Tracing Take Your Job, Remove You From Your Home, And Take Your Kids? https://t.co/Zea8Teb95g — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) May 26, 2020

Eliminate unwanted invaders from your body with Living Defense Plus now at 50% off!