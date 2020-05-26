Can Mass Track & Trace Take your Job, Remove You From Your Home & Take Your Kids? - Watch Live

Image Credits: LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ | Getty.

On this Tuesday transmission of American Countdown, constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes examines the legal aspects of contact tracing and tells citizens what their rights are when it comes to workplace or governmental snooping. How far will they go? Will the government forcibly remove you or your family from your property? Additionally, Barnes will talk with special guest Josiah Dan, who is a CT nurse that had his Skype account frozen after doing an interview with Alex Jones on Sunday.

Also, head to infowars.com/show or AmericanCountdown.News for more content.

Remember, American Countdown is live from 7-9 PM CST every Monday-Thursday. Spread the word so others can hear directly from @Barnes_Law!

Eliminate unwanted invaders from your body with Living Defense Plus now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Obama Officials, Democrat Donors Melt Down Over Strong Post-COVID Economic Rebound In Closed-Door Meeting

Obama Officials, Democrat Donors Melt Down Over Strong Post-COVID Economic Rebound In Closed-Door Meeting

U.S. News
Comments
Microsoft Bans Healthcare Worker From Skype 24 Hours After Alex Jones Interview

Microsoft Bans Healthcare Worker From Skype 24 Hours After Alex Jones Interview

U.S. News
Comments

Ilhan Omar Says She’d Vote For Biden Even If He Sexually Assaulted Tara Reade

U.S. News
comments

Study: Lockdown “Will Destroy at Least Seven Times More Years of Human Life” Than it Saves

U.S. News
comments

Gunshot Victims Count As Coronavirus Deaths in Washington State

U.S. News
comments

Comments