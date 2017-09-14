Can Rabbit Meat Save Venezuela from Going Hungry?

Image Credits: flickr, hinnosaar.

Let them eat rabbits.

That was basically the message from President Nicolas Maduro to Venezuelans starving and struggling through severe food shortages brought on by a spiraling economic crisis.

Maduro unveiled “Plan Rabbit” on Wednesday with his agriculture minister, Freddy Bernal, at a meeting that was broadcast on Periscope. (In the video, the announcement comes after the two-hour mark).

The Venezuelan leaders, who blame President Trump and the United States for Venezuela’s economic crisis, recommend that people raise rabbits at home as a source of food.

“The rabbit isn’t a pet, it’s only two and a half kilos of meat,” Bernal said smiling, with a few laughs around him. “Trump’s attack against the Venezuelan people is an opportunity to revise and change cultural consumption patterns.”

Read more


Related Articles

Canada now Investigates 'climate denial'

Canada now Investigates ‘climate denial’

World News
Comments
REPORT: UK Police Threaten to Unmask ‘Islamophobic’ Facebook User to Employer

REPORT: UK Police Threaten to Unmask ‘Islamophobic’ Facebook User to Employer

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

German Nationalist Party On Track To Enter Parliament

World News
Comments

France: Man Attacks 7 People, Shout ‘Allahu Akbar’

World News
Comments

UN Passes Newest Crushing Sanctions On North Korea

World News
Comments

Comments