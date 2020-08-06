Can The U.S. Government Force You To Take A COVID-19 Vaccine?

Brian Wilson examines the U.S. Supreme Court case Jacobson V. Massachusetts, which set the legal precedent for state-mandated vaccinations, and asks: what can we do to reverse this ruling?


Phase 1 & Phase 2 “testing” of vaccine was rigged as RFK, Jr points out in the clips from his debate with mandatory vaccine pusher Alan Dershowitz. But Phase 3 is an outright lie. Here’s how they’re lying to you about Phase 3.

Michelle Obama: Coronavirus an Opportunity to Change ‘How Wealth Is Distributed’

Woman Slashed by NYC Subway Rider After ‘Standing Too Close’ – Police

Three Armed Teens Arrested After Breaching Mar-a-Lago

Video: Newt Gingrich Says Democrats Are “Owned By People Who Are Financed By George Soros”

LA Mayor Threatens to Shut Off Power & Water to Homes That Host Parties

