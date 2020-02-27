Canada: Environmentalist Protesters Attempt to Derail Train

Shocking video out of Ontario, Canada shows left-wing environmentalist protesters attempt to derail and then set fire to a train.

Members of the Mohawk First Nation, who are engaging in rail blockades in an effort to stop the construction of a pipeline, were filmed standing in front of a train before pelting it with rocks and then laying thick tree branches on the tracks.

The footage then shows the protesters burning wooden pallets in an attempt to set fire to the train.

Another video shows firefighters attending to a car that was engulfed in flames and placed on the railway tracks.

Some reacted to the clips by calling for the group to be listed as a domestic terror organization.

“It is extremely concerning to see people endangering their own lives and the lives of others by trying to interfere with the trains,” remarked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to Quebec Premier Francois Legault, some of the demonstrators have also been seen carrying AK-47s.

While some of the protesters have been arrested while manning the blockades, no charges have been brought.

