Canada Imposes Steel Tariffs in Response to Trump's

Image Credits: Justin Ling / Flickr.

The Canadian government will impose 25 percent tariffs on steel imports starting Oct. 25 in a bid to protect its domestic industries from the impact of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. The move comes as both countries are tentatively discussing exempting Canada from the U.S. tariffs.

“As part of its ongoing efforts to stand up for Canada’s steel industry and support Canadian workers and businesses, today the Government of Canada is announcing further steps to prevent diversion of foreign steel products into Canada, and provide relief to steel and aluminum users in specific circumstances that are paying for countermeasures on certain products imported from the United States,” the Canadian Department of Finance said in a statement late Thursday.

The tariffs will apply to seven products: heavy plate, concrete reinforcing bars, energy tubular products, hot-rolled sheet steel, pre-painted steel, stainless steel wire, and wire rods. The tariffs will be applied “in cases where the level of imports from trading partners exceeds historical norms.” Canada initially launched the process to create the tariffs in August.

