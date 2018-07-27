CanadaFirst: Pro-Trump Nationalist Faith Goldy Running for Toronto Mayor

Outspoken border control advocate Faith Goldy is seeking the position of Toronto mayor.

The Trump-supporting candidate was photographed by the Toronto Sun’s Joe Warmington waiting in line to submit her registration papers.

Busy day hitting the pavement & knocking on doors! Got all my signatures and am ready to ROCK N ROLL, TORONTO! https://t.co/QflG0qlPEZ — ☩ Faith J Goldy ☩ 🍁 (@FaithGoldy) July 27, 2018

In a statement issued to journalist J.J. McCullough, Goldy noted her candidacy will be rooted in making Toronto safe again.

An official candidacy statement from mayoral candidate @FaithGoldy pic.twitter.com/bV9oI7ePyV — J.J. McCullough (@JJ_McCullough) July 27, 2018

“My city has become unrecognizable to me, every day a new headline about a shooting, stabbing, or mass shooting,” Goldy wrote. “The sad fact of the matter is: Crime has sky-rocketed and it’s done so on Weak John Tory’s watch! He’s caved to special interest groups and the result is that he’s sacrificing our city’s young on the [altar] of political correctness.”

Goldy, a former reporter for the Rebel Media news outlet, has condemned the globalist open border agenda and is

frequently critical of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media.

An attack on our streets but @JustinTrudeau is on vacation. Still. If a mosque was attacked instead of Greektown, the PM would be on the first flight back. I guess the two dead little girls weren’t the right race or religion for our Prime Minister to give a damn. pic.twitter.com/zcbIC6Rlsh — ☩ Faith J Goldy ☩ 🍁 (@FaithGoldy) July 25, 2018

By Friday afternoon, many were noticing leftist opponent Jennifer Keesmaat was trending on Twitter, despite stats showing more tweets were mentioning Goldy’s name.

Far Left @Jack looking out for Far Left Keesmaat! No wonder these city officials can’t balance our books! They can barely add! pic.twitter.com/DkDFMy4Cqk — ☩ Faith J Goldy ☩ 🍁 (@FaithGoldy) July 27, 2018

Message to Jennifer Keesmaat: If you want to run as mayor and intend to use social media as one of your platforms, you might want to unblock those journalists (Me included) who you blocked for daring to criticize your policies… Just sayin' — Sue-Ann Levy (@SueAnnLevy) July 27, 2018

Toronto’s mayoral election will take place October 22, 2018.

Watch Faith Goldy’s May appearance on Infowars’ War Room:

