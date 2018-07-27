#CanadaFirst: Pro-Trump Nationalist Faith Goldy Running for Toronto Mayor

Outspoken border control advocate Faith Goldy is seeking the position of Toronto mayor.

The Trump-supporting candidate was photographed by the Toronto Sun’s Joe Warmington waiting in line to submit her registration papers.

In a statement issued to journalist J.J. McCullough, Goldy noted her candidacy will be rooted in making Toronto safe again.

“My city has become unrecognizable to me, every day a new headline about a shooting, stabbing, or mass shooting,” Goldy wrote. “The sad fact of the matter is: Crime has sky-rocketed and it’s done so on Weak John Tory’s watch! He’s caved to special interest groups and the result is that he’s sacrificing our city’s young on the [altar] of political correctness.”

Goldy, a former reporter for the Rebel Media news outlet, has condemned the globalist open border agenda and is
frequently critical of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media.

By Friday afternoon, many were noticing leftist opponent Jennifer Keesmaat was trending on Twitter, despite stats showing more tweets were mentioning Goldy’s name.

Toronto’s mayoral election will take place October 22, 2018.

Watch Faith Goldy’s May appearance on Infowars’ War Room:


Related Articles

CNN Spends Millions On Anderson Cooper's Force-Fed Livestream FAIL

CNN Spends Millions On Anderson Cooper’s Force-Fed Livestream FAIL

U.S. News
Comments
San Fran Train Conductor Warns Passengers About Drug "Needles" - At Every Stop!

San Fran Train Conductor Warns Passengers About Drug “Needles” – At Every Stop!

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Remains of US War Dead Retrieved from North Korea, White House Says

U.S. News
Comments

Marine Veteran, Man Wearing Trump Shirt Violently Attacked Near Trump Star in L.A.

U.S. News
Comments

Roseanne Questions Why She Is Worse Than Pedo Comedy

U.S. News
Comments

Comments